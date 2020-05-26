What would be the best way to search and return results for more than one table?

Hi.

Following the book PHP & MySQL: From Novice to Ninja, I have built a website and added the beginnings of a Search function to it.

public function search() { if (isset($_GET['searchString'])) { $pageResults = $this->pagesTable->search($_GET['searchString']); $title = 'Search Results'; return [ 'template' => 'search.html.php', 'title' => $title, 'variables' => [ 'pageResults' => $pageResults ], ]; } }

This is a method in a “Page” controller I use to handle all pages in the site that have no sub-level of navigation. They are generally just text/information.

The method calls a new Database function I have added in my DatabaseTable class:

public function search($searchString) { $tempInput = trim($searchString); $input = preg_replace('/\s+/', ' ', $tempInput); $parameters = [ 'input' => $input ]; $query = 'SELECT page_title FROM pages WHERE MATCH (page_title, content) AGAINST (:input) LIMIT 10'; $query = $this->query($query, $parameters); return $query->fetchAll(); }

It’s all good… works wonderfully well. I have a single template: search.html.php.

As far as I can see, I have ONE problem with this code (feel free to disagree with me…). It searches and returns results from a table called “pages” in my database.

I have other tables I also need to search.

QUESTION

What would be the best way to alter what I have so that, without repeating the code in full for each table, I can search and return results for more than one table? Let’s say “pages”, “services” and “vacancies”. Let’s say they all have a “page_title” column and a “content” column, as per the code above.

Requirements:

The whole thing must be a single automated operation, i.e. based on entering a search term and hitting Enter once.

I would like the output in search.html.php to be grouped together regardless of table: say the strongest 5 results from each table. (I know, as you’ll see in the code, how to limit results… I don’t know how to merge the results into one list… say I have 3 tables… a single list of 15 results.

Thanks in advance,

Mike