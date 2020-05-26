What would be the best way to search and return results for more than one table?

PHP
Hi.

Following the book PHP & MySQL: From Novice to Ninja, I have built a website and added the beginnings of a Search function to it.

public function search() {
        if (isset($_GET['searchString'])) {
            $pageResults = $this->pagesTable->search($_GET['searchString']);
            $title = 'Search Results';

            return [
                'template' => 'search.html.php',
                'title' => $title,
                'variables' => [
                    'pageResults' => $pageResults
                ],
            ];
        }
    }

This is a method in a “Page” controller I use to handle all pages in the site that have no sub-level of navigation. They are generally just text/information.

The method calls a new Database function I have added in my DatabaseTable class:

 public function search($searchString)
    {
        $tempInput = trim($searchString);
        $input = preg_replace('/\s+/', ' ', $tempInput);

        $parameters = [
            'input' => $input
        ];
        $query = 'SELECT page_title FROM pages  WHERE MATCH (page_title, content) AGAINST (:input) LIMIT 10';
        $query = $this->query($query, $parameters);
        
        return $query->fetchAll();
    }

It’s all good… works wonderfully well. I have a single template: search.html.php.

As far as I can see, I have ONE problem with this code (feel free to disagree with me…). It searches and returns results from a table called “pages” in my database.

I have other tables I also need to search.

QUESTION
What would be the best way to alter what I have so that, without repeating the code in full for each table, I can search and return results for more than one table? Let’s say “pages”, “services” and “vacancies”. Let’s say they all have a “page_title” column and a “content” column, as per the code above.

Requirements:

  • The whole thing must be a single automated operation, i.e. based on entering a search term and hitting Enter once.

  • I would like the output in search.html.php to be grouped together regardless of table: say the strongest 5 results from each table. (I know, as you’ll see in the code, how to limit results… I don’t know how to merge the results into one list… say I have 3 tables… a single list of 15 results.

Thanks in advance,
Mike

SELECT name1 FROM table1 WHERE name1 LIKE %search%
UNION ALL
SELECT name2 FROM table2 WHERE name2 LIKE %search%