What would be more profitable for E-Commerce Site?

Ok let’s get one thing straight out of the gate here… any structural changes to the site is going to impact your rankings and SEO efforts. It is just a fact when it comes to restructuring or changing site technologies. You can mitigate the impact by making sure to pick up urls and redirecting them and doing your best to pick up keywords, but it will be impacted. Most changeovers have anywhere from a 3 - 6 month window before you can fully get things dialed in. And of course that is impacted by how much change you do. So just plan for this.

Now for CMS or code based… this completely depends on who works on your site. If you have a lot of marketing team members who are not at all tech savvy, they often like easy to understand and use CMS systems. They don’t, or want to, be trying to compile code into a static page using things like gatsby or anything.

If you really don’t have a dev team to be working on everything full time, you might want to do the CMS option. If you have a team and they can cater to your other departments, doing a code based solution could offer you extra power and flexibility. Really depends on what you are willing to do in house or contract out.