Hi, I am new to Laravel, I have used jQuery earlier, but now hearing a lot about Vue JS, React JS. Also, Laravel have Livewire.

Laravel Livewire | Laravel A full-stack framework for Laravel that takes the pain out of building dynamic UIs.

So, my question is:

Why should use Vue / React instead of jQuery? What’s the benefits? And, as a beginner (with some JS knowledge), what to choose between Vue, React and Livewire for my career.

Thanks in advance