What was the best film you ever watched?

What is the best film you’ve ever seen? For me, it’s Inception by Christopher Nolan. Have you ever watched it? The way it plays with the concept of dreams within dreams is mind-bending, and the storytelling is incredibly complex yet captivating. The film delves deep into the subconscious, making you question what’s real and what’s imagined. The cast, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, is phenomenal, and Hans Zimmer’s score perfectly complements the intensity and emotion of the film. Plus, that ending! It’s one of those movies that stays with you long after you’ve watched it. What movie has left a lasting impression on you?