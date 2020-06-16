What type of Online Order Form for a Plant Sale

Hi, I belong to a club who was going to have a large plant sale, but due to the coronavirus it’s been cancelled. I am considering creating an online form with a paypal payment to sell the plants online.

But we have a limited supply of plants, so I don’t want someone to pay for a plant and then find out that it is sold out. Is there an online form that keeps track of quanity (inventory) and will show “sold out” when the last plant is sold?

Also, instead of shipping the plants, we want to have the guests set up a time to pick the plants up. So when I receive the order via email, I will contact them via their email to schedule a time to pick up their plants.

Any suggestions what to use? Order Form? Woocomerce? Set up a Shopify page?

Thanks