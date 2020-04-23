What type of font is this?

#1

Hi there,

Can anyone tell me what type of font this is (with a line in the middle of the lettering)?

image

Thanks

#2

What famous celebrity is this? image

Sorry, couldn’t resist. The point is, a single character in isolation isn’t really enough to narrow down the possibilities. Anyway, isn’t that a sans-serif font with text-shadow?

2 Likes
#3

Pretty sure it’s Phosphate Pro Cond Inline Regular by Red Rooster Collection.

1 Like
#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.