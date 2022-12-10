What to do with this website project

I bought this website about 18 months ago as a project to work on, I paid a few thousand USD for it as it had some traffic circa 5k visits a month and some pages top ranked on google.

I didn’t do anything with it since I bought it & am looking to just get my money back.

At the moment monthly traffic has dropped to about 400 visits and bounce rates have gone up.

It seems like it might be a reasonable investment in time to spend 30 days on this over the holidays to be able to sell it at the price I paid for it.

Apart from posting new content everyday can anyone give me some ideas about how I could get the traffic back?