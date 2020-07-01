What to do with my "responsive" development?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello. I sorta asked this question before, but here goes again…

I am desperately trying to finish my website this summer while I have some extra time on my hands. And not being a guru like some of you, simple things are not so simple for me. :cry:

Tonight I was trying to apply what you all were helping me with here.

Unfortunately, my larger page is really broken when it comes to responsive design. (I do okay on tiny snippets/widgets, but am not good enough to build entire web pages that are responsive.)

So my dilemma is what i should do?

If I try to make every web page in my e-commerce module “responsive”, it will add LOTS of time, and it could risk me never getting this site done.

But if i don’t make things “responsive” then things are pretty broken for mobile users.

Because my website is interactive, it has lots of application logic and database stuff going on behind the scenes.

My application and database logic should be independent of my HTML.

So tonight, i am leaning towards ditching “responsive” design for now, and just getting my website done adn working for desktop.

What do you think? :wonky:

#2

The following was posted in the other topic and appear to be disregarded? If you continue seeking perfection your site will never be finished and forever be under construction


If in doubt make the following flipping executive decision

#3

No need to be harsh.

I thought I was making progress after my last web page, but now I see that things aren’t so easy, so I’m second-guessing myself…

#4

No harshness intended.

Did you open the link that simplifies the executive decision by flipping a coin?

#5

The link says 403 forbidden…

#6

Opens OK on my computer?

sp-flip-cont-executive-decision-maker-flip-coin_1_bc1eba5b74f22e075c527d5b109b8687

#7

“One Troy Dunce”?

Lovely…

Well, one good thing is that when I copied and pasted my code from my last thread, at least it doesn’t blow up.

But my this thread was inspired by the fact that now I have to make the page template responsive too, and I’m finding this taking too much time. (Unless you all said it is imperative I go responsive from the get-go.)

I learn best by reading books, and I really look forward to reading the SitePoint books I bought a few years ago, but I’m thinking that might not be the best step right now considering it is now July 1st!

#8

For me, my solution is always to start responsive with a simple template based on an idea of the content. Keep backups and add new functionality / content in stages and check so I can always roll back. I find designing a site THEN trying to make it responsive is HARD work. If responsiveness is eventually mandatory (which in most cases it is), fitting a design into the constraints that responsiveness eventually imposes is very difficult. Again, in my humble opinion, start responsive and amend your design/desires accordingly. Start responsive if that’s your final destination. Test regularly on all formats and be prepared to step back and take a different turn. It’s kinda like following a map, sometimes a road is closed and you take a detour. But in the end it is much quicker than driving for 6 hours and then getting out a map and trying to work out where you are ! :slight_smile: