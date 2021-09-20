What to do if some one intentionally placed bad links to my domain?

I have heard that google drops the rank of websites having links from bad websites. What if someone intentionally made a huge amount of such links to my domain name? Some suspicious websites are already linking to my website.
Hmm? I would think Google would have some kind of safeguard against that as there would be a lot of people trying to jam up the opposition? If I were you I would contact Google about this and maybe they will see that truly happening? That is only my opinion.
I would suggest you use Google disavow tool and inform Google about the same. Learn how to use the disavow tool here.