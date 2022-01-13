What to change in css/html to get correct view?

Hi, I have product page and productAttributes like photos in small screen so how to fix it and what to check to get correct view in all pages

I have header in home page and other pages like this:
and in products page like this:
so how to fix that to make it the same in all pages

and how to make categories with multilevels work in small screen like categories with multilevels with hover because I don’t use data-toggle=“dropdown” with hover to make user can choose any category from dropdown to get the products that belongs to the category and thank you very much

<style>
@media (min-width: 992px){
    .dropdown-menu .dropdown-toggle:after{
      border-top: .3em solid transparent;
        border-right: 0;
        border-bottom: .3em solid transparent;
        border-left: .3em solid;
        
    }


    .dropdown-menu .dropdown-menu{
      margin-left:0; margin-right: 0;
    }

    .dropdown-menu li{
      position: relative;
    }
    .nav-item .submenu{ 
      display: none;
      position: absolute;
      left:100%; top:-7px;
    }
    .nav-item .submenu-left{ 
      right:100%; left:auto;
    }

    .dropdown-menu > li:hover{ background-color: #f1f1f1 }
    .dropdown-menu > li:hover > .submenu{
      display: block;
    
    }
    .navbar-nav li:hover > ul.dropdown-menu {
    display: block;
}
/* rotate caret on hover */
.dropdown-menu > li > a:hover:after {
    text-decoration: underline;
    transform: rotate(-90deg);
} 
  }
</style>

<script>
  $(document).ready(function() {
        $(document).on('click', '.dropdown-menu', function (e) {
          e.stopPropagation();
        });
        if ($(window).width() < 992) {
          $('.dropdown-menu a').click(function(e){
            e.preventDefault();
              if($(this).next('.submenu').length){
                $(this).next('.submenu').toggle();
              }
              $('.dropdown').on('hide.bs.dropdown', function () {
                $(this).find('.submenu').hide();
             })
          });
        }
    });

</script>