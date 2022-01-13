What to change in css/html to get correct view?

Hi, I have product page and productAttributes like photos in small screen so how to fix it and what to check to get correct view in all pages
I have header in home page and other pages like this:
and in products page like this:
so how to fix that to make it the same in all pages
and how to make categories with multilevels work in small screen like categories with multilevels with hover because I don’t use data-toggle=“dropdown” with hover to make user can choose any category from dropdown to get the products that belongs to the category and thank you very much
<style>
@media (min-width: 992px){
.dropdown-menu .dropdown-toggle:after{
border-top: .3em solid transparent;
border-right: 0;
border-bottom: .3em solid transparent;
border-left: .3em solid;
}
.dropdown-menu .dropdown-menu{
margin-left:0; margin-right: 0;
}
.dropdown-menu li{
position: relative;
}
.nav-item .submenu{
display: none;
position: absolute;
left:100%; top:-7px;
}
.nav-item .submenu-left{
right:100%; left:auto;
}
.dropdown-menu > li:hover{ background-color: #f1f1f1 }
.dropdown-menu > li:hover > .submenu{
display: block;
}
.navbar-nav li:hover > ul.dropdown-menu {
display: block;
}
/* rotate caret on hover */
.dropdown-menu > li > a:hover:after {
text-decoration: underline;
transform: rotate(-90deg);
}
}
</style>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$(document).on('click', '.dropdown-menu', function (e) {
e.stopPropagation();
});
if ($(window).width() < 992) {
$('.dropdown-menu a').click(function(e){
e.preventDefault();
if($(this).next('.submenu').length){
$(this).next('.submenu').toggle();
}
$('.dropdown').on('hide.bs.dropdown', function () {
$(this).find('.submenu').hide();
})
});
}
});
</script>