What to be aware before importing MariaDB .sql into a MySQL database?

Hello, layman here. Having MariaDB database (v. 10.6.18) on a shared hosting.
If my new hosting provider has no MariaDB but MySQL and I will be importing using PHPMyAdmin, how to spot the issues?
https://blogs.oracle.com/mysql/post/how-to-migrate-from-mariadb-to-mysql-80 says:
“Before migration (from MariaDB to MySQL), you will need to convert data in other storage engines to InnoDB”
List storage engines (SQL tab of the PHPMyAdmin):
SELECT COUNT(*) as '# TABLES',
CONCAT(ROUND(sum(data_length) / ( 1024 * 1024 * 1024 ), 2), 'G') DATA,
CONCAT(ROUND(sum(index_length) / ( 1024 * 1024 * 1024 ), 2), 'G') INDEXES,
CONCAT(sum(ROUND(( data_length + index_length ) / ( 1024 * 1024 * 1024 ), 2)), 'G') 'TOTAL SIZE', ENGINE
FROM information_schema.TABLES
WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA
NOT IN ('mysql', 'information_schema', 'performance_schema', 'sys')
GROUP BY engine;
I had MEMORY and MyISAM tables in my MariaDB.
The command to modify the table engine to become InnoDB:
ALTER TABLE mydatabase.t4 ENGINE=InnoDB;
It also talks about “functions” that differ among MariaDB and MySQL, but I do not understand that and I doubt it is used by my DB - it is old CMS which is not made for MariaDB.
It talks about data type INET6 unique to MariaDB. Listing data types:
SELECT DATA_TYPE , count(*) TOT
FROM information_schema.COLUMNS
WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA NOT
IN ('mysql', 'sys', 'information_schema', 'performance_schema')
GROUP BY 1;
I understood that one needs to modify INET6 table to become VARBINARY(16):
ALTER TABLE t5 MODIFY address VARBINARY(16);
Make a MariaDB database dump and import it into a MySQL.