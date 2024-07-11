What to be aware before importing MariaDB .sql into a MySQL database?

Hello, layman here. Having MariaDB database (v. 10.6.18) on a shared hosting.

If my new hosting provider has no MariaDB but MySQL and I will be importing using PHPMyAdmin, how to spot the issues?

https://blogs.oracle.com/mysql/post/how-to-migrate-from-mariadb-to-mysql-80 says:

“Before migration (from MariaDB to MySQL), you will need to convert data in other storage engines to InnoDB”

List storage engines (SQL tab of the PHPMyAdmin):

SELECT COUNT(*) as '# TABLES', CONCAT(ROUND(sum(data_length) / ( 1024 * 1024 * 1024 ), 2), 'G') DATA, CONCAT(ROUND(sum(index_length) / ( 1024 * 1024 * 1024 ), 2), 'G') INDEXES, CONCAT(sum(ROUND(( data_length + index_length ) / ( 1024 * 1024 * 1024 ), 2)), 'G') 'TOTAL SIZE', ENGINE FROM information_schema.TABLES WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA NOT IN ('mysql', 'information_schema', 'performance_schema', 'sys') GROUP BY engine;

I had MEMORY and MyISAM tables in my MariaDB.

The command to modify the table engine to become InnoDB:

ALTER TABLE mydatabase.t4 ENGINE=InnoDB;

It also talks about “functions” that differ among MariaDB and MySQL, but I do not understand that and I doubt it is used by my DB - it is old CMS which is not made for MariaDB.

It talks about data type INET6 unique to MariaDB. Listing data types:

SELECT DATA_TYPE , count(*) TOT FROM information_schema.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA NOT IN ('mysql', 'sys', 'information_schema', 'performance_schema') GROUP BY 1;

I understood that one needs to modify INET6 table to become VARBINARY(16):

ALTER TABLE t5 MODIFY address VARBINARY(16);

Make a MariaDB database dump and import it into a MySQL.