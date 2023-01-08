What the hell is happening here?

Hi,

Who can explain this to me? I have an input field with value=“2” and in the shown value in the screen is “undefined” and I can even edit this undefined if I select it.

the HTML is

<input class = "transportDaysValue editOutput" id = "editOrderTransportDays" type = "text" value = "2" readonly>

and the CSS

>.transportDaysLabel { grid-column: 6 / 9; grid-row: 3; margin: 10px 0 0 0; text-align: right; display: inline-block; >.transportDaysValue { display: inline-block; text-align: right; width: 20px; } }

I have no idea what is can do to debug this further. For me it looks like there is another input field with value “undefined” over the shown input field but I cannot find any in the dom.

PS: I have just added a “display: none” to the input field and the undefined is gone. So the input field seems to contain the undefined even if the Dom says its value = “2”