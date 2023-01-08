What the hell is happening here?

Hi,
Who can explain this to me? I have an input field with value=“2” and in the shown value in the screen is “undefined” and I can even edit this undefined if I select it.
the HTML is
<input class = "transportDaysValue editOutput" id = "editOrderTransportDays" type = "text" value = "2" readonly>
and the CSS
>.transportDaysLabel {
grid-column: 6 / 9;
grid-row: 3;
margin: 10px 0 0 0;
text-align: right;
display: inline-block;
>.transportDaysValue
{
display: inline-block;
text-align: right;
width: 20px;
}
}
I have no idea what is can do to debug this further. For me it looks like there is another input field with value “undefined” over the shown input field but I cannot find any in the dom.
PS: I have just added a “display: none” to the input field and the undefined is gone. So the input field seems to contain the undefined even if the Dom says its value = “2”