What the hell is happening here?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

Bildschirmfoto 2023-01-08 um 15.41.17
Who can explain this to me? I have an input field with value=“2” and in the shown value in the screen is “undefined” and I can even edit this undefined if I select it.

the HTML is

<input class = "transportDaysValue editOutput" id = "editOrderTransportDays" type = "text" value = "2" readonly>

and the CSS

>.transportDaysLabel {
                    grid-column: 6 / 9;
                    grid-row: 3;
                    margin: 10px 0 0 0;

                    text-align: right;
                    display: inline-block;
                    >.transportDaysValue
                    {
                        display: inline-block;
                        text-align: right;
                        width: 20px;
                    }
                }

I have no idea what is can do to debug this further. For me it looks like there is another input field with value “undefined” over the shown input field but I cannot find any in the dom.

PS: I have just added a “display: none” to the input field and the undefined is gone. So the input field seems to contain the undefined even if the Dom says its value = “2”

#2

If you execute document.getElementById("editOrderTransportDays").value in the javascript console, does it return undefined or 2?

#3

You can edit a field marked readonly? That doesnt… sound right…

#4

I notice the input has no name attribute, could that be the problem? Without a name to ID the input, the value has no key to be assigned to.

#5

Yes it returns “undefined”

Yes that’s really strange isn’t it? I have all tested in different browser but all the same

I do not use name attributes att all my html because I do not use forms. It has never been a problem as I do it that way for hundreds or more of inputs/textareas/selects etc.

I have just removed all classes and now I see a standard input field, containing “undefined” which I can edit. I am really confused

#6

Is there anything on the page that might be interacting with the field after its put into the DOM? Validators, modifiers…? (I will for the moment handwave the idea of using a text field for a number