I’m having some difficulty with the top banner image at https://neodonya.com/interviews - The designer gave me this - https://neodonya.com/background/banner.jpeg - but its of a lower resolution when seen on a 27" screen.

I want to know what image resolutions should I ask my designer to give to make use of image-set ?

I can all examples having 1x and 2x but I would like to have an image for each standard screen resolution.