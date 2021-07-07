What size width are these vertical lines on this image?

I have cut and pasted the image you posted into Photoshop and magnified it right up to look at the pixels. The edges of the lines are antialiased - it is not a sharp change from white to blue. The line widths consist of 6 pixels of pure white. Outside each edge of that is one very pale blue pixel and on each edge of that is one darker blue pixel(although lighter than the background).

Are you sure you want to use pixels rather than a relative size unit?