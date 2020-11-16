What should I use

I am new to web development, I have read a few tutorials. I have a client that wants me to create a website.
I dont want to mess this up.
Should I use Wordpress and HTML5 or should I use PHP?
Hi @robertscool and a warm welcome to the forum.
Wordpress is not essential and neither is PHP unless certain features are required.
Please supply further details of the required website and especially what features are required. Have you registered a domain name and a web hosting provider?