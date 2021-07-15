What should be used in the querySelector?

JavaScript
#18

I thought the same thing.

This:
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");

Would go inside here:

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      hide(cover);
   }

Would it look something like this?

curtain.classList.add(slide);

#19

No, there is no variable for curtain.

There are a few options:

You could leave it as it is:

document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");

or, you could assign curtain to a local variable:

const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");

I tend to prefer the second option.

1 Like
#20

Like this?

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    hide(cover);
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

or this way?

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    hide(cover);
  }
#21

Both would work, but I prefer hiding the cover first before sliding the curtain.

1 Like
#22

Which can look like this. Notice how I’m keeping the cover assignment with the code that uses cover, and the curtain assignment with the code that uses curtain.

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

Those could even be split up into two separate functions, but they’re not complex enough yet to warrant that.

#23

Would splitting the function look like this?

    function showCoverCurtain(curtain) {
     curtain.classList.add("slide");
   }
1 Like
#24

I tried that before but couldn’t get it to work.
https://jsfiddle.net/pLycsh19/1/

(function manageCurtain() {
  "use strict";

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
  }

  function showCoverCurtain(curtain) {
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#25

Here is how it might be done:

Going from:

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

to this:

  function hideCover(cover) {
    hide(cover);
  }
  function slideCurtain(curtain) {
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }
  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    hideCover(evt.currentTarget);
    slideCurtain(document.querySelector(".curtain"));
  }
1 Like
#26

Originally, I had it like this.

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    hide(cover);
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

So, as an example:

It should be set like this?

   function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      hide(cover);
      const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
      show(thewrap);
   }

Not this?

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
      hide(cover);
      show(thewrap);
   }
#27

The variables don’t need to be grouped at the top of the function. In fact, it’s better when related things are placed together. The two statements that use cover should be together, and the two statements that use the wrap should be together.

1 Like
#28

Should this be set up like this:

What should the order be?

These would stay together:

    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);

Code 1 I think it would be this way.
https://jsfiddle.net/hsyd9m2a/16/

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

or like this?

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/hsyd9m2a/14/

 function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }
#29

How would that be done with this code?
https://jsfiddle.net/edv1fqjt/

Going from this to what?

 function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }
#30

They all work, but it seems to make better sense when the order is hide, slide, show.

1 Like
#31

So, this is the order which is the better one. ok.

 function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }
#32

Changing it over to the other version would look like?

This?

or, something different?

https://jsfiddle.net/edv1fqjt/2/

  function hideCover(cover) {
    hide(cover);
  }

  function slideCurtain(curtain) {
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    hideCover(evt.currentTarget);
    slideCurtain(document.querySelector(".curtain"));
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const thewrap = document.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

Changing this:

const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");

to this?
const thewrap = document.parentElement.querySelector(".container");

Original:
https://jsfiddle.net/hsyd9m2a/14/

 function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }
#33

Why are you broadening the search for the container to the whole document?

Isn’t it supposed to be within the cover?

#34

This is the right way then?
https://jsfiddle.net/0dq27hco/4/

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function hideCover(cover) {
    hide(cover);
  }

  function slideCurtain(curtain) {
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    hideCover(evt.currentTarget);
    slideCurtain(document.querySelector(".curtain"));
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }
#35

Oh right I see, it is outside of the cover area.

<div class="curtain">
  <div class="outer">
    <div class="tcell">

      <div class="container hide">

What you’ve done there works well for now, but I would use curtain instead of document so that it continues to work well when other containers are on the same page.

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }
1 Like
#36

So it would go from that to this?
https://jsfiddle.net/gymxw4tq/2/

 function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function hideCover(cover) {
    hide(cover);
  }

  function slideCurtain(curtain) {
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    hideCover(evt.currentTarget);
    slideCurtain(document.querySelector(".curtain"));
    const curtain = evt.currentTarget;
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketa");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#37

I don’t think that will work.

There’s a cleaner way to deal with that.

The event listener is on the jacket:

  const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketa");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);

So we should refer to that when getting the currentTarget:

    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hideCover(cover);

I would also keep everything in reference to that cover. So to get the curtain, we walk up the parents until we find one that contains the curtain classname. jQuery has a simple parents() method to do that, but with vanilla JavaScript we use a while loop until we find what we need.

  function getCurtain(cover) {
    function isCurtain(el) {
      return curtain.classList.contains("curtain");
    }
    let el = cover.parentElement;
    while (el && !isCurtain(el)) {
      el = el.parentElement;
    }
    return el;
  }

The coverClickHandler function now simplifies to the following code, all with reference to the cover:

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hideCover(cover);
    const curtain = getCurtain(cover);
    slideCurtain(curtain);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

https://jsfiddle.net/o4sj8b9n/

1 Like