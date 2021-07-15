What should be used in the querySelector?

I don’t think that will work.
There’s a cleaner way to deal with that.
The event listener is on the jacket:
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketa");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
So we should refer to that when getting the currentTarget:
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hideCover(cover);
I would also keep everything in reference to that cover. So to get the curtain, we walk up the parents until we find one that contains the curtain classname. jQuery has a simple parents() method to do that, but with vanilla JavaScript we use a while loop until we find what we need.
function getCurtain(cover) {
function isCurtain(el) {
return curtain.classList.contains("curtain");
}
let el = cover.parentElement;
while (el && !isCurtain(el)) {
el = el.parentElement;
}
return el;
}
The coverClickHandler function now simplifies to the following code, all with reference to the cover:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hideCover(cover);
const curtain = getCurtain(cover);
slideCurtain(curtain);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
show(thewrap);
}
https://jsfiddle.net/o4sj8b9n/