What should be used in the querySelector?

What’s the difference between how both of these codes are written?

Both work.

I would also say that, looking at all my other previous cover codes, where there was only 1 video used,

They were all set up like this:

function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover); }

The main differences seem to be the same here.

Code 1

function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover); }

Code 2

function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".video"); hide(cover); show(thewrap); }

Code 1

Can this code be written like this?

I think I can write it this way, right?

https://jsfiddle.net/yz0sawn5/

(function manageCurtain() { "use strict"; function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide"); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover); } const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }());

Code 2 How it was written before.

https://jsfiddle.net/wsehq098/5/