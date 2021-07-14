What should be used in the querySelector?

Both sets of code seem to work the same. Please provide clearer instructions about what doesn’t work.
.container isn’t wrapped around anything in the html part of the code and it is still functioning.
Why is that?
How is that explained? Doesn’t it need to be or it would be broken?
<div class="container"> </div> <!-- .container -->
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="video-ratio-keeper">
<div class="video video-frame"></div> <!-- .video -->
</div> <!-- .video-wrapper -->
</div><!-- .video-ratio-keeper -->
It seems that the container was from earlier code, and has no purpose in this code.
But the same thing can be said about .video-wrapper
It’s not wrapped around anything in the code and it still works.
https://jsfiddle.net/26g4L5wp/
<div class="video-ratio-keeper">
<div class="video video-frame"></div> <!-- .video -->
</div><!-- .video-ratio-keeper -->
<div class="video-wrapper"> </div> <!-- .video-wrapper -->
You are finding that you have more and more useless things left in there from your earlier work. It takes discipline as you work, to clean up after yourself. That comes with practice.
I can do 1 of 3 things.
Code 1 Add
.wrap
https://jsfiddle.net/Lefcbvxs/7/
<div class=".wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
Code 2 Use
.video-frame
https://jsfiddle.net/Lefcbvxs/1/
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".video-frame");
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
Code 3 Add
.video-box
https://jsfiddle.net/Lefcbvxs/6/
<div class="video video-box video-frame"></div>
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".video-box");
What about just using video?
I thought I wasn’t allowed to because it is used in the javascript?
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
I see no reason why there that shouldn’t be allowed.
What’s the difference between how both of these codes are written?
Both work.
I would also say that, looking at all my other previous cover codes, where there was only 1 video used,
They were all set up like this:
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
The main differences seem to be the same here.
Code 1
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
Code 2
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".video");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
Code 1
Can this code be written like this?
I think I can write it this way, right?
https://jsfiddle.net/yz0sawn5/
(function manageCurtain() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Code 2 How it was written before.
https://jsfiddle.net/wsehq098/5/
(function manageCurtain() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".video");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
My main concern with that code is the curtain line. It doesn’t belong at all in show or hide functions at all. Please extract that curtain code and put it inside the clickHandler function instead.
I thought the same thing.
This:
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
Would go inside here:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
Would it look something like this?
curtain.classList.add(slide);
No, there is no variable for curtain.
There are a few options:
You could leave it as it is:
document.querySelector(".curtain").classList.add("slide");
or, you could assign curtain to a local variable:
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
I tend to prefer the second option.
Like this?
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
hide(cover);
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
or this way?
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
hide(cover);
}
Both would work, but I prefer hiding the cover first before sliding the curtain.
Which can look like this. Notice how I’m keeping the cover assignment with the code that uses cover, and the curtain assignment with the code that uses curtain.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
Those could even be split up into two separate functions, but they’re not complex enough yet to warrant that.
Would splitting the function look like this?
function showCoverCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
I tried that before but couldn’t get it to work.
https://jsfiddle.net/pLycsh19/1/
(function manageCurtain() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
function showCoverCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Here is how it might be done:
Going from:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
to this:
function hideCover(cover) {
hide(cover);
}
function slideCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideCover(evt.currentTarget);
slideCurtain(document.querySelector(".curtain"));
}