What should be use in my CV?

Hi, I am updating my c.v my problem is that I am confuse which will I use Web Developer ,Web Application Developer, or PHP Developer ? Note: I haven’t use CMS in my project. I used framework LARAVEL AND PHP core .

If you want help with your resume you will need to provide it.

You can use the term “Web Developer” in your C.V. It represent a complete developer of any language. You can now put PHP and LARAVEL in your skills part.

