Hi, I am updating my c.v my problem is that I am confuse which will I use Web Developer ,Web Application Developer, or PHP Developer ? Note: I haven’t use CMS in my project. I used framework LARAVEL AND PHP core .
What should be use in my CV?
If you want help with your resume you will need to provide it.
You can use the term “Web Developer” in your C.V. It represent a complete developer of any language. You can now put PHP and LARAVEL in your skills part.
