What should be my requirements

You know, this use to be much more of a question a decade ago but with the rise of the cloud infrastructure, you really don’t need much. I mean you can use AWS to store all your heavy assets, serve it with a modest EC2 machine and cloudfront CDN and be well on your way. The beauty is that if you underestimate what you need, you can scale up the machine later. It doesn’t even really rely on the language much anymore.

If you are going to do heavy processing, just make sure your EC2 instance has a decent amount of RAM. Once you get to something like a few thousand concurrent users then you might explore the need for load balancing. Again, something that can be built on the fly from the cloud.

I would focus more now on what your application will do and get something running with the idea to scale later if warranted.