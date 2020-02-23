What settings need to be changed not to get "operation not permitted" error messages in Node

I have been developing a Node project and got to the pont when I wanted to copy images between folders with fs.copyImage() only to get “operation not permitted” error messages in gitbash. I can read and write existing HTML, css, scss files with no problem at all, but it would be also a very important part of the project to be able to copy - delete - and rename image files. I am working on a laptop running Windows 10 Pro. Does anyone have an idea what could be the reason for this restriction?