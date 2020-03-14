My site facing too much traffic what kind of server I need to use to resolve that much volume of traffic I am trying to set up Nginx server for fast performance
What server i am using
Have you already determined that the HTTP server is in fact the bottleneck?
I ask because generally it’s not. Generally the usual suspect is your database server.
If it is your database server it won’t matter if you change your HTTP server, as that will not speed up your database.
