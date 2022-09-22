What’s an email drip campaign

In email marketing, drip campaign is not a newer term for email marketer or digital marketer. Drip marketing is a blanket term that covers several different marketing strategies. Saying simply, drip marketing is all about rendering people the right information at the right time.

What is a drip campaign? In general, drip campaigns work as a robot for sending or pushing that strategic emails closer to its customers via automated functions that are triggered based on specific timelines or user actions.

Well, to understand the working or methodology concept of email marketing drip campaign strategy you need to look at its process i.e. how it’s work…!

