What replaces sub-domains as a way to organize a website into distinct sectors?

If’ you’re going more than two to three levels deep (category, sub-category, tag) in your taxonomy, you’re probably doing something wrong. People are NOT going to want to deal with www.example.com/animals/pets/domesticated/dogs/large/newfoundland/Landseer/male

Find the IMPORTANT portions of that data and build your taxonomy from there.

www.example.com/animals/dogs/newfoundland/

or even

www.example.com/dogs/newfoundland/

You can relate catetegories/tags to another behind the scenes, but in terms of visible taxonomy, less is more.