What practice is better for my MVC? launch app through the __construct or use an initialise/run function?

Hi,
A silly question tbh but i’m currently rebuilding a 2020 up-to-date MVC from the ground up and tbh have been so busy with work that my PHP skills are in real need of a polish. I’ve been looking at CodeIgniter 4 and a bunch of other projects and i’m now unsure what is better practice? Do i load my application through the construct as i have done before or do i have a run function and intialise function like Codeigniter or a bunch of other sources i found online? Thanks
<?php
namespace MVC;
class App
{
protected $controller = '';
protected $method = '';
protected $route = [];
protected $url = [];
protected $params = [];
public function __construct()
{
#run app from here
}
}
index.php
require APP . '/../app/init.php';
$app = new MVC\App();
init.php
if (PHP_VERSION_ID < 70400) {
die('MVC requires minimum PHP version 7.4 (Current Version: ' . PHP_VERSION_ID . ')');
}
require_once 'core/App.php';
or
<?php
namespace MVC;
class App
{
protected $controller = 'home';
protected $method = 'index';
protected $route = [];
protected $url = [];
protected $params = [];
public function __construct()
{
}
public function initialise()
{
echo 'u made it to initialise';
}
public function run()
{
$test = 'i went to the beach with dave';
echo 'u accessed a public function' . $this->dashesToCamelCase($test, true);
}
}
index.php
$app = require APP . '/../app/init.php';
$app->run();
init.php
if (PHP_VERSION_ID < 70400) {
die('MVC requires minimum PHP version 7.4 (Current Version: ' . PHP_VERSION_ID . ')');
}
require_once 'core/App.php';
$app = new MVC\App();
$app->initialise();
return $app;
Thanks.