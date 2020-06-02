What practice is better for my MVC? launch app through the __construct or use an initialise/run function?

PHP
#1

Hi,

A silly question tbh but i’m currently rebuilding a 2020 up-to-date MVC from the ground up and tbh have been so busy with work that my PHP skills are in real need of a polish. I’ve been looking at CodeIgniter 4 and a bunch of other projects and i’m now unsure what is better practice? Do i load my application through the construct as i have done before or do i have a run function and intialise function like Codeigniter or a bunch of other sources i found online? Thanks

<?php

namespace MVC;

class App
{
    protected $controller = '';
    protected $method = '';
    protected $route = [];
    protected $url = [];
    protected $params = [];

    public function __construct()
    {
        #run app from here
    }
}

index.php

require APP . '/../app/init.php';

$app = new MVC\App();

init.php
init.php

if (PHP_VERSION_ID < 70400) {
    die('MVC requires minimum PHP version 7.4 (Current Version: ' . PHP_VERSION_ID . ')');
}

require_once 'core/App.php';

or

<?php

namespace MVC;

class App
{
    protected $controller = 'home';
    protected $method = 'index';
    protected $route = [];
    protected $url = [];
    protected $params = [];

    public function __construct()
    {
    }

    public function initialise()
    {
        echo 'u made it to initialise';
    }

    public function run()
    {
        $test = 'i went to the beach with dave';
        echo 'u accessed a public function' . $this->dashesToCamelCase($test, true);
    }
}

index.php

$app = require APP . '/../app/init.php';

$app->run();

init.php

if (PHP_VERSION_ID < 70400) {
    die('MVC requires minimum PHP version 7.4 (Current Version: ' . PHP_VERSION_ID . ')');
}

require_once 'core/App.php';
$app = new MVC\App();
$app->initialise();

return $app;

Thanks.

#2

Using the constructor is better IMO because that way it’s impossible to create an object in an invalid state. If for some reason it would get called before its initialize method was called you’d get interesting results that are really hard to debug.

1 Like
#3

Ahh ok thanks so much. What would u say is the reason CodeIgniter 4 are doing it through an intialise and run function? Thanks. Just want to fully understand.

    public function init()
    {
        $this->config = Config::getInstance();
        $this->request = Request::getInstance();
        $this->view = View::getInstance();
        if ($this->config->database->enabled) {
            $this->db = Database::getInstance();
        }
        if ($this->config->session->enabled) {
            $this->session = Session::getInstance();
        }
        if ($this->config->language->enabled) {
            $this->lang = Language::getInstance();
        }
        if ($this->config->application->autoload_composer) {
            require ROOT . "/vendor/autoload.php";
        }
        if ($this->config->autoload->enabled) {
            foreach ($this->config->autoload->helpers as $file) {
                require APP . "/Helpers/{$file}.php";
            }
            foreach ($this->config->autoload->libraries as $file) {
                $libname = "\\App\\Libraries\\" . ucfirst($file);
                $this->lib[$file] = new $libname();
            }
        }
    }

    public function run()
    {
        if (file_exists("{$this->request->controller_absolute_path}.php")) {
            require "{$this->request->controller_absolute_path}.php";
            $object = new $this->request->controller_object_name();
            if (method_exists($object, $this->request->method_name)) {
                $this->injectVariables($object);
                try {
                    call_user_func_array([$object, $this->request->method_name], (array)$this->request->arguments);
                    return;
                } catch (\Throwable $e) {
                    $this->setError(500, "{$e->getMessage()} on {$e->getFile()} line {$e->getLine()}");
                }
            }
        }

        # Unhandled request's being the 404.
        $this->setError(404);
    }
#4

No idea :man_shrugging:

1 Like