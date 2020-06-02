What practice is better for my MVC? launch app through the __construct or use an initialise/run function?

Ahh ok thanks so much. What would u say is the reason CodeIgniter 4 are doing it through an intialise and run function? Thanks. Just want to fully understand.

public function init() { $this->config = Config::getInstance(); $this->request = Request::getInstance(); $this->view = View::getInstance(); if ($this->config->database->enabled) { $this->db = Database::getInstance(); } if ($this->config->session->enabled) { $this->session = Session::getInstance(); } if ($this->config->language->enabled) { $this->lang = Language::getInstance(); } if ($this->config->application->autoload_composer) { require ROOT . "/vendor/autoload.php"; } if ($this->config->autoload->enabled) { foreach ($this->config->autoload->helpers as $file) { require APP . "/Helpers/{$file}.php"; } foreach ($this->config->autoload->libraries as $file) { $libname = "\\App\\Libraries\\" . ucfirst($file); $this->lib[$file] = new $libname(); } } } public function run() { if (file_exists("{$this->request->controller_absolute_path}.php")) { require "{$this->request->controller_absolute_path}.php"; $object = new $this->request->controller_object_name(); if (method_exists($object, $this->request->method_name)) { $this->injectVariables($object); try { call_user_func_array([$object, $this->request->method_name], (array)$this->request->arguments); return; } catch (\Throwable $e) { $this->setError(500, "{$e->getMessage()} on {$e->getFile()} line {$e->getLine()}"); } } } # Unhandled request's being the 404. $this->setError(404); }