What practice is better for my MVC? launch app through the __construct or use an initialise/run function?

A silly question tbh but i’m currently rebuilding a 2020 up-to-date MVC from the ground up and tbh have been so busy with work that my PHP skills are in real need of a polish. I’ve been looking at CodeIgniter 4 and a bunch of other projects and i’m now unsure what is better practice? Do i load my application through the construct as i have done before or do i have a run function and intialise function like Codeigniter or a bunch of other sources i found online? Thanks

<?php

namespace MVC;

class App
{
    protected $controller = '';
    protected $method = '';
    protected $route = [];
    protected $url = [];
    protected $params = [];

    public function __construct()
    {
        #run app from here
    }
}

index.php

require APP . '/../app/init.php';

$app = new MVC\App();

init.php
if (PHP_VERSION_ID < 70400) {
    die('MVC requires minimum PHP version 7.4 (Current Version: ' . PHP_VERSION_ID . ')');
}

require_once 'core/App.php';

or

<?php

namespace MVC;

class App
{
    protected $controller = 'home';
    protected $method = 'index';
    protected $route = [];
    protected $url = [];
    protected $params = [];

    public function __construct()
    {
    }

    public function initialise()
    {
        echo 'u made it to initialise';
    }

    public function run()
    {
        $test = 'i went to the beach with dave';
        echo 'u accessed a public function' . $this->dashesToCamelCase($test, true);
    }
}

index.php

$app = require APP . '/../app/init.php';

$app->run();

init.php

if (PHP_VERSION_ID < 70400) {
    die('MVC requires minimum PHP version 7.4 (Current Version: ' . PHP_VERSION_ID . ')');
}

require_once 'core/App.php';
$app = new MVC\App();
$app->initialise();

return $app;

