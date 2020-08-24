What other unique identifier's than IP address

You want a system that is 100% hackerproof, then isolate it from the world. Noone touches it, no connections in or out, nothing.
What’s that? It can’t do its job without connections? Without people touching it? Ah well, there goes your 100%…
You’d like the internet to have access to your private network’s routing information? Not to mention that these internal IP’s aren’t unique either. Most home intranet pools use a DHCP setup, and what’s Jimmy’s intranet IP today, may be Cindy’s intranet IP tomorrow.
You seem to be of the belief that your administrator will always have the same IP; They won’t. If they move house, if their ISP renews the lease on their IP address, if there’s a power outage… suddenly your administrator has a different IP.
The same thing goes for a MAC address of the network card they are using. If the administrator gets a new Network Card in their computer…or a new computer… poof; it changes.