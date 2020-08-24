What other unique identifier's than IP address

The general theorum goes that there are Three Factors of Authentication:

Something you Know;

Something you Have; and

Something you Are.

The idea behind Two-Factor (or Multi-Factor) authentication is that it’s more secure to require multiple factors in order to access secure information.

When in doubt, to the youtubes…

Tom Scott discusses Multifactor Authentication

pandglobal: pandglobal: Am looking for something built inside a computer that requires you must login through that computer to access admin rights

You would have to, effectively, write an authenticator app that runs on the user’s computer. A browser is not that app.

It’s worth pointing out that an IP address isnt a unique identifier either.