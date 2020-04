I have the following mysql table named “schedule”:

fields:

id|name|days

values:

1 | dan | Monday

2 | ken | Monday

3 | josh | Tuesday

4 | karin | Wednesday

5 | dana | Thursday

6 | ruby | Tuesday

7 | linda | Thursday

there is one weekday that only 1 person is schedule to (“Wednesday”).

the rest have more than 1 person for weekday.

what sql query should I use to get that row?