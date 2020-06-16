What movies have you seen recently?

Over the last two nights we watched “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” again. We have them on Blu-ray and have seen them before (more than once), but they’re no less enjoyable for that.

The special effects are impressive, but there’s also a good story line and convincing characters. I was a bit dubious of “Fantastic Beasts” the first time we watched it, because I don’t like the film adaptations of the “Harry Potter” books (the books are great). I needn’t have worried, though. This is not an adaptation from a book, and is quite different, whilst set in the same “wizarding world”.