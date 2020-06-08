What movies have you seen recently?

I can hardly believe I’m writing this, but last night we watched “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”.

I love the novels of Jane Austin, but zombie movies have never appealed. We started watching this mainly because we couldn’t quite believe such a film existed, on the basis of “we’ll give it ten minutes, then we’ll find something decent to watch”. To our surprise, we thoroughly enjoyed it and watched it right through.

It is daft, of course, but well done, with quotes and scenes from the original novel. There is a good deal of humour, and surprisingly believable characters. (If young ladies in the Georgian era had needed to slay zombies, this is undoubtedly how they would have behaved. ) Thankfully, the gore is largely implied, and certainly not excessive.

Very entertaining.