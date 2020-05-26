What movies have you seen recently?

During the lockdown season, I’m watching old movies. I just finished Jumanji, Kong, 93 Days and other disaster movies.
One channel here (UK) showed “Contagion” the other day, but I didn’t watch it.
Last night I watched “Cleaner”, Samuel L Jackson as a crime-scene cleaner who drops on a secret. Not bad, there’s quite a few films with a similar plot though. Decent enough that I wasn’t skipping through scenes.
Also I’ve recently watched “The East”, undercover security person tries to infiltrate a protest group. Again, pretty good film, a bit slow in parts.
I watched “Angels and Demons” last night, it was on the TV a few weeks back. I didn’t think I’d seen it before, but I have. Not bad, not great, I’d forgotten the end bit after the helicopter.
It has set me thinking though, because I’ve definitely read a novel set in the Vatican. I don’t think it was the book version of this film, but I can’t remember quite what it was.
The other night I watched another recording, “The Last days on Mars”. Wasn’t really what I was expecting, but it wasn’t bad.
Over the last two nights we watched “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” again. We have them on Blu-ray and have seen them before (more than once), but they’re no less enjoyable for that.
The special effects are impressive, but there’s also a good story line and convincing characters. I was a bit dubious of “Fantastic Beasts” the first time we watched it, because I don’t like the film adaptations of the “Harry Potter” books (the books are great). I needn’t have worried, though. This is not an adaptation from a book, and is quite different, whilst set in the same “wizarding world”.
Two nights ago I watched 7 Years in Tibet on Netflix. It was fantastic! Highly recommended.
I just watched Matrix trilogy. Now it is time to jump at Star wars from episode 1 to 8.
It is quiet a lot of time at these coronavirus qarantine times.
I have seen recently is blood Shoot. its really amazing science fiction movie, and its useful to increase knowledge about science.
“The Gambler”, starring Mark Wahlberg as a gambler who runs up massive debts, largely by borrowing money to pay them off, but gambling it instead. Not the ending I was expecting.
Then “Spooks: The Greater Good”, movie spin-off from the TV series that I very much enjoyed. I only intended to watch a short bit of it as it didn’t start until very late (and I’ve got it on DVD, so could easily watch it any time) but I got into it and ended up watching to the end. Better than I remembered it.
Thats a great idea! I’ve recently rewatched lord of the rings!
I watched “The Cabin in the Woods” last night, that wasn’t as bad as I though it was going to be. I’m not a big fan of horror-type stuff, but there wasn’t much else on.
Today I watched a movie (the highway) was very good.
I’ve watched “You’ve got mail” with my family recently. Bc of the quarantine we have more time to spend together so we started watching movies that either me or any of family members haven’t seen yet. It [that movie] was pretty good. Actually sometimes I was confused bc of some character’s actions but in general I’ve had a great time watching this movie.
I’ve seen Escape Plan, Green Book, The Truman Show, and so on. The Many many movies of different topics. The epidemic has given us more free time. Could pay more attention to the storyline of the movie.
I saw “Gone in 60 Seconds” last night, not the first time I’ve watched it, it wasn’t bad. I’m sure someone will prefer the original.
I can hardly believe I’m writing this, but last night we watched “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”.
I love the novels of Jane Austin, but zombie movies have never appealed. We started watching this mainly because we couldn’t quite believe such a film existed, on the basis of “we’ll give it ten minutes, then we’ll find something decent to watch”. To our surprise, we thoroughly enjoyed it and watched it right through.
It is daft, of course, but well done, with quotes and scenes from the original novel. There is a good deal of humour, and surprisingly believable characters. (If young ladies in the Georgian era had needed to slay zombies, this is undoubtedly how they would have behaved. ) Thankfully, the gore is largely implied, and certainly not excessive.
Very entertaining.
^ I can’t remember whether I have seen that, or just remember all the TV trailers / idents for it when it was first released. It was on the TV the other night and I didn’t watch it. I did watch “Cowboys and Aliens” a year or two back, which I seem to recall was reasonable.
I watched Jason Statham doing an unconvincing American accent in “Chaos” last night, recorded a few weeks back. It wasn’t bad for that kind of film, but a bit forgettable.
“Parasite” korean production. I was shocked when I found out what the director really wanted to say. About the fault class and the relationship between different castes.
My last was “Good Kill”, about a former US fighter pilot who is re-assigned to fly drones from Las Vegas. Not bad, but a bit dull in places. Quite nice car, though.
I’m not a huge comic book fan, but I have enjoyed many of the Marvel Universe movies. I am, on the other hand, a HUGE fan of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Douglas Rain (the voice of HAL) was so paramount to the movie. His voice was mostly soothing, calm, supportive. But then there was the one moment when Bowman realized that HAL had gone off the tracks, and HALs voice was still soothing, but suddenly very scary, too.
