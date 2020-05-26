What movies have you seen recently?

One channel here (UK) showed “Contagion” the other day, but I didn’t watch it.

Last night I watched “Cleaner”, Samuel L Jackson as a crime-scene cleaner who drops on a secret. Not bad, there’s quite a few films with a similar plot though. Decent enough that I wasn’t skipping through scenes.

Also I’ve recently watched “The East”, undercover security person tries to infiltrate a protest group. Again, pretty good film, a bit slow in parts.