What movies have you seen recently?

I watched 21 Bridges Saturday night. Great flick, and while the ending was predictable, it was well written and enjoyable.

Then watched Black Panther Sunday (an accidental Chadwick Boseman weekend). From my perspective, the best Marvel movie of the bunch. A lot of action, which is to be expected of a Marvel movie) but great plot, dialogue and story. They could have taken half the special effects and action out of the movie and it still would have been enjoyable.