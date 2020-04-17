I have recently watched a movie called ‘‘Jhon Wick’’ it’s a wonderfully movie to watch I love the action scenes. the perfect movie to watch,
What movies have you seen recently?
^ I liked the sound of that when it was on TV the other night, but I had a recording clash so will wait for it to come around again.
I watched most of “Gone Girl” again last night, which was OK, as was “Kingsman - The Secret Service” which was on at the weekend.
I’ve seen GoodNews movie latest.
I watched “Habit” the other day, a strange film and not really what I was expecting from the description in the guide.
The most recent one was The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix and I kept slapping my chest often because that film hurt my soul. But it’s one of those movies that’s worth the hurt. Similar thing was when I watched Dunkirk, also in a cinema. Loved both
i have recently watched Jumanji: The Next Level, i know it’s old now but i more into season than movies
Marvel movies are just great… i have almost seen all of them but few are still to be watched… in my vacations i have planned to watch them all… besides Harry potter is also one of my favorite series
I watched 21 Bridges Saturday night. Great flick, and while the ending was predictable, it was well written and enjoyable.
Then watched Black Panther Sunday (an accidental Chadwick Boseman weekend). From my perspective, the best Marvel movie of the bunch. A lot of action, which is to be expected of a Marvel movie) but great plot, dialogue and story. They could have taken half the special effects and action out of the movie and it still would have been enjoyable.
During the lockdown season, I’m watching old movies. I just finished Jumanji, Kong, 93 Days and other disaster movies.
One channel here (UK) showed “Contagion” the other day, but I didn’t watch it.
Last night I watched “Cleaner”, Samuel L Jackson as a crime-scene cleaner who drops on a secret. Not bad, there’s quite a few films with a similar plot though. Decent enough that I wasn’t skipping through scenes.
Also I’ve recently watched “The East”, undercover security person tries to infiltrate a protest group. Again, pretty good film, a bit slow in parts.
I watched “Angels and Demons” last night, it was on the TV a few weeks back. I didn’t think I’d seen it before, but I have. Not bad, not great, I’d forgotten the end bit after the helicopter.
It has set me thinking though, because I’ve definitely read a novel set in the Vatican. I don’t think it was the book version of this film, but I can’t remember quite what it was.
The other night I watched another recording, “The Last days on Mars”. Wasn’t really what I was expecting, but it wasn’t bad.
Over the last two nights we watched “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” again. We have them on Blu-ray and have seen them before (more than once), but they’re no less enjoyable for that.
The special effects are impressive, but there’s also a good story line and convincing characters. I was a bit dubious of “Fantastic Beasts” the first time we watched it, because I don’t like the film adaptations of the “Harry Potter” books (the books are great). I needn’t have worried, though. This is not an adaptation from a book, and is quite different, whilst set in the same “wizarding world”.
Two nights ago I watched 7 Years in Tibet on Netflix. It was fantastic! Highly recommended.
I just watched Matrix trilogy. Now it is time to jump at Star wars from episode 1 to 8.
It is quiet a lot of time at these coronavirus qarantine times.
I have seen recently is blood Shoot. its really amazing science fiction movie, and its useful to increase knowledge about science.
“The Gambler”, starring Mark Wahlberg as a gambler who runs up massive debts, largely by borrowing money to pay them off, but gambling it instead. Not the ending I was expecting.
Then “Spooks: The Greater Good”, movie spin-off from the TV series that I very much enjoyed. I only intended to watch a short bit of it as it didn’t start until very late (and I’ve got it on DVD, so could easily watch it any time) but I got into it and ended up watching to the end. Better than I remembered it.
Thats a great idea! I’ve recently rewatched lord of the rings!
I watched “The Cabin in the Woods” last night, that wasn’t as bad as I though it was going to be. I’m not a big fan of horror-type stuff, but there wasn’t much else on.
Today I watched a movie (the highway) was very good.