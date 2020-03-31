I also watched Frozen 2. I liked it as much as my children did
What movies have you seen recently?
I just watched Baby’s Day Out recently. Really superb and comedy movie. I love it.
I watched Avengers Endgame. The movie was very nice. I love watching Hollywood movies online. Although there are many best sites to watch Hollywood movies online but i watch movies in movie theatres. Sometimes i do visit websites to stream Hollywood movies. In Short, I am movie fan.
last movie I watched was I am mother and Prometheus, so from this you can guess that my fave movies are sci-fi (fantasy) and thriller. But I also loved Witcher.
I’ve just watched “Geostorm”. I’ve been looking out for a cheap DVD of it for ages - it seemed like an appealing film (I quite enjoyed “The Day After Tomorrow” and some bits of “2012”), but I’d heard terrible reviews, so I didn’t want to spend much on it. I finally found a copy in a charity shop, a little more pricy than I’d have liked, but went for it. It’s not a bad film, really. It’s not as good as some of the other disaster movies that I’ve quite enjoyed, but it’s not as terrible as I was led to believe. So, I can stop looking now.
This, of course, is a cue for it to be on TV in a day or two, and repeated every week until summer.
It was long time ago I saw a real good movie, but this one I have also seen and I really liked it.I can recommend it.
Latest weekend i saw a movie “The Aviator” its one of amazing movie of Leonardo DiCaprio.
Recently I watched a Korean movie-“Witch”. Although it is a little girl, her acting skills are very good and explosive.
the movie I liked the most is HIGHWAY. its a Hollywood movie. Very interesting story.
I have recently watched a movie called ‘‘Jhon Wick’’ it’s a wonderfully movie to watch I love the action scenes. the perfect movie to watch,
^ I liked the sound of that when it was on TV the other night, but I had a recording clash so will wait for it to come around again.
I watched most of “Gone Girl” again last night, which was OK, as was “Kingsman - The Secret Service” which was on at the weekend.
I’ve seen GoodNews movie latest.
I watched “Habit” the other day, a strange film and not really what I was expecting from the description in the guide.
The most recent one was The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix and I kept slapping my chest often because that film hurt my soul. But it’s one of those movies that’s worth the hurt. Similar thing was when I watched Dunkirk, also in a cinema. Loved both
i have recently watched Jumanji: The Next Level, i know it’s old now but i more into season than movies
Marvel movies are just great… i have almost seen all of them but few are still to be watched… in my vacations i have planned to watch them all… besides Harry potter is also one of my favorite series
I watched 21 Bridges Saturday night. Great flick, and while the ending was predictable, it was well written and enjoyable.
Then watched Black Panther Sunday (an accidental Chadwick Boseman weekend). From my perspective, the best Marvel movie of the bunch. A lot of action, which is to be expected of a Marvel movie) but great plot, dialogue and story. They could have taken half the special effects and action out of the movie and it still would have been enjoyable.
During the lockdown season, I’m watching old movies. I just finished Jumanji, Kong, 93 Days and other disaster movies.
One channel here (UK) showed “Contagion” the other day, but I didn’t watch it.
Last night I watched “Cleaner”, Samuel L Jackson as a crime-scene cleaner who drops on a secret. Not bad, there’s quite a few films with a similar plot though. Decent enough that I wasn’t skipping through scenes.
Also I’ve recently watched “The East”, undercover security person tries to infiltrate a protest group. Again, pretty good film, a bit slow in parts.
I watched “Angels and Demons” last night, it was on the TV a few weeks back. I didn’t think I’d seen it before, but I have. Not bad, not great, I’d forgotten the end bit after the helicopter.
It has set me thinking though, because I’ve definitely read a novel set in the Vatican. I don’t think it was the book version of this film, but I can’t remember quite what it was.