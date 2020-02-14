What movies have you seen recently?

I’ve just watched “Geostorm”. I’ve been looking out for a cheap DVD of it for ages - it seemed like an appealing film (I quite enjoyed “The Day After Tomorrow” and some bits of “2012”), but I’d heard terrible reviews, so I didn’t want to spend much on it. I finally found a copy in a charity shop, a little more pricy than I’d have liked, but went for it. It’s not a bad film, really. It’s not as good as some of the other disaster movies that I’ve quite enjoyed, but it’s not as terrible as I was led to believe. So, I can stop looking now.

This, of course, is a cue for it to be on TV in a day or two, and repeated every week until summer.