What movies have you seen recently?
The last movie i saw in the cinema was “WAR” starring Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff.
Also, this movie is biggest opener in first day of the bollywood industry.
Aquaman. Incredibly colorful film. Looking forward to the Joker now.
In the recent century I went to a cinema to watch the new Elvis Presley song movie.
I think the name was “Aloha” something, can’t remember if any song stood out.
“The Hitmans Bodyguard” was on tv the other night. Quite good, a lot of action, very sweary though. Enjoyed it.
The last one I watched is Spiderman: Far from home. After going on vacation I had much time to watch a lot of Marvel movies. I haven't seen them before but now I really enjoyed them!
the last one movie which i watched Avengers: Endgame this is best movie in marvel series.
I saw Farmageddon while we were on holiday last Monday - the day it was released in Scotland. That in itself was quite exciting; we rely on a mobile cinema at home, and usually see things long after everyone else. Seeing something first is a bit of a novelty.
The film was good, with the usual Aardman jokes and details in the background, and references to many of the famous “alien” films and TV shows. Very entertaining.
I watch all the TV broadcasted Aardman’s movies. (Doesn’t count here though.)
My absolute favorites is their (Julie Lockhart’s) animals and insects interviews". I record them to view multiple times.
I’ve just watched “Taken” as it was on TV the other night. It’s good, but it does go downhill a bit after the speech.
I watched a lot , mostly I like horrors ,but the last and new i want to watch Joker , a lot ppl said that really amazing !
Frozen 2 - my daughter love it
I just watch Mr.Robot. I got motivation to be a person in IT world.
I also watched Frozen 2. I liked it as much as my children did
I just watched Baby’s Day Out recently. Really superb and comedy movie. I love it.
I watched Avengers Endgame. The movie was very nice. I love watching Hollywood movies. I am movie fan.
last movie I watched was I am mother and Prometheus, so from this you can guess that my fave movies are sci-fi (fantasy) and thriller. But I also loved Witcher.
I’ve just watched “Geostorm”. I’ve been looking out for a cheap DVD of it for ages - it seemed like an appealing film (I quite enjoyed “The Day After Tomorrow” and some bits of “2012”), but I’d heard terrible reviews, so I didn’t want to spend much on it. I finally found a copy in a charity shop, a little more pricy than I’d have liked, but went for it. It’s not a bad film, really. It’s not as good as some of the other disaster movies that I’ve quite enjoyed, but it’s not as terrible as I was led to believe. So, I can stop looking now.
This, of course, is a cue for it to be on TV in a day or two, and repeated every week until summer.
It was long time ago I saw a real good movie, but this one I have also seen and I really liked it.I can recommend it.
Latest weekend i saw a movie “The Aviator” its one of amazing movie of Leonardo DiCaprio.