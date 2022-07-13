What method are you using to fix this javascript issue?

Imagine you are developing a role-playing game with dialogue. You have a hero class with subclasses (like mage, knight, etc.) that have attack and health attributes. You have a class called tribe that has a property with hero class polymorphism. You create two instances of the tribe class, then add instances of the hero subclasses using a random number. Let’s imagine you want to start a conflict between these two tribes. You may cycle through the function by dividing the (health-attack) of each hero by two using two straightforward “for” loops. easy, huh?