What makes this slider responsive?

I think that there is an important distinction to be made here though.

What responsive means is changing the layout design based on screen resolution, so that the layout can change from a single column for narrow cellphones and possibly less content, up to a multi-sectioned layout for a full desktop screen.

What responsive means is using flexible grids so that between major layout boundaries the grid size elegantly accommodates the available space.

What is not responsive is just forcing everything to be at 100% width. That does not make it a responsive slider. Calling something like that responsive, strongly reminds me of the Ralph Wiggum meme from The Simpsons where he says “I’m helping.”

You’re not helping. No, you are not.

Calling such a slider responsive is disingenuous at best, and muddies the waters when it comes to helping people understand the differences between what is responsive and non-responsive design.