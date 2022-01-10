What makes this slider responsive?

I see this slider named 'Responsive Text Slider". Can you tell me what makes part makes it ‘responsive’:
There’s nothing there that seems to be responsive.
The width of the <div> element is set to 100% so the width of the slider is the width of browser window.
Try changing the width to say 50% in the
slider class CSS and then change the width of your browser window. You will find the width of the slider responds to browser width: always maintaining 50% width.
I thought responsive was more about using things like media queries to change the layout to work better on mobile or tablets or desktop computers.
Setting width to a percentage, I believe still comes under the ‘responsive’ heading.
Perhaps we should only describe it as fluid or mobile-friendly.
Perhaps it should be described as being suitable for use within a responsive website.
It is important to understand that responsive web design isn’t a separate technology — it is a term used to describe an approach to web design or a set of best practices, used to create a layout that can respond to the device being used to view the content. In Marcotte’s original exploration this meant flexible grids (using floats) and media queries, however in the almost 10 years since that article was written, working responsively has become the default. Modern CSS layout methods are inherently responsive, and we have new things built into the web platform to make designing responsive sites easier.