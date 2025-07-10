What kind of social media posts actually help get app installs?

Hey everyone,

I wanted to ask, what type of social media posts have actually helped you get more installs for an ecommerce app?

Like, do short videos work better than image posts? Have you tried using influencers or running product demos? What made a real difference?

Would love to hear what’s worked (or not worked) for you especially around what to post, where to post, and how to get people to actually click and download.

I came across this blog post that tells how to promote your app on social media, but i think it did not give exact information clearly, however some pointers mentioned here i am following and there are results but i want more specific information other than whats covered in this blog.