What kind of old school games have you played or are you playing?

It has been a long time since I played video games, but I am curious about what your favourite video games were from the past?
One of me was:
Hogs of war and
time machine game
Years back, I got an emulator and played a bunch of games from the 90s, which were my heyday:
Romance of the Three Kingdoms
The original Warcraft
Betrayal at Krondor
Lots of retro fun!
I’m not a big game player, but I do remember when a copy of Castle Wolfenstein arrived in the office. That was interesting, but the big one for me was Doom, followed by Doom 2. I had a level editor and managed to create a copy of our previous office, complete with random managers walking around when you least expect them.
I did move on to Quake and maybe Quake 2, but I don’t really remember it as fondly as Doom.
Diablo 2 is the game I grew up with, even skipping sleep so I could get a few hours of game time in before school.
Karnov…
I used to play Karnov a lot in 2004-2005. MotoGP was new at that time.
I wonder who else remembers playing Sensible Soccer
I also use to play this:
Oh, that one reminds me of another.
Way back at the start of my “career” I worked in a local computer shop, selling home computers. This is a little before the IBM PC was launched, and long before it was affordable. We sold a range of home computers, including Dragon, Oric, the BBC Micro, and the Texas TI99/4a.
The latter was an interesting box, had a cartridge slot where you could put really expensive and not-very-good software, and everything else (disc drive, printer port) needed a really expensive expansion cabinet.
One day, one of our TI customers came in with a package. He’d been to the USA, and had a look there for TI software, and come back with a game called “Parsec”. Compared to everything that had gone before on the TI, it was streets ahead. Graphics, sound, performance, all much better, and the first demonstration we’d seen of all the claims of how powerful the machine was.
It became available in the UK not long after, and we sold loads of the TI machine just because people wanted that game.
I used to play Mario games in high school and I still love to play them from time to time.