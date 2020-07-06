What kind of old school games have you played or are you playing?

It has been a long time since I played video games, but I am curious about what your favourite video games were from the past?

One of me was: Hogs of war and time machine game

Years back, I got an emulator and played a bunch of games from the 90s, which were my heyday:

Romance of the Three Kingdoms
The original Warcraft
Betrayal at Krondor

Lots of retro fun!

I’m not a big game player, but I do remember when a copy of Castle Wolfenstein arrived in the office. That was interesting, but the big one for me was Doom, followed by Doom 2. I had a level editor and managed to create a copy of our previous office, complete with random managers walking around when you least expect them.

I did move on to Quake and maybe Quake 2, but I don’t really remember it as fondly as Doom.

Diablo 2 is the game I grew up with, even skipping sleep so I could get a few hours of game time in before school.