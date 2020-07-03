What kind of old school games have you played or are you playing?

It has been a long time since I played video games, but I am curious about what your favourite video games were from the past?
One of me was:
Hogs of war and
time machine game
Years back, I got an emulator and played a bunch of games from the 90s, which were my heyday:
Romance of the Three Kingdoms
The original Warcraft
Betrayal at Krondor
Lots of retro fun!