What kind of old school games have you played or are you playing?

#1

It has been a long time since I played video games, but I am curious about what your favourite video games were from the past?

One of me was: Hogs of war and time machine game

#2

Years back, I got an emulator and played a bunch of games from the 90s, which were my heyday:

Romance of the Three Kingdoms
The original Warcraft
Betrayal at Krondor

Lots of retro fun!