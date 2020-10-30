What kind of old school games have you played or are you playing?

Oh, that one reminds me of another.

Way back at the start of my “career” I worked in a local computer shop, selling home computers. This is a little before the IBM PC was launched, and long before it was affordable. We sold a range of home computers, including Dragon, Oric, the BBC Micro, and the Texas TI99/4a.

The latter was an interesting box, had a cartridge slot where you could put really expensive and not-very-good software, and everything else (disc drive, printer port) needed a really expensive expansion cabinet.

One day, one of our TI customers came in with a package. He’d been to the USA, and had a look there for TI software, and come back with a game called “Parsec”. Compared to everything that had gone before on the TI, it was streets ahead. Graphics, sound, performance, all much better, and the first demonstration we’d seen of all the claims of how powerful the machine was.

It became available in the UK not long after, and we sold loads of the TI machine just because people wanted that game.