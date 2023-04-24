What Is Your Tomorrow's Way To Find Links?

Hard Girls & Gentle Boys (Ladies & Gentlemen),
Searchengines have not changed since 1998. Have they ? So, what is stopping you from changing this ?
What is stopping you to brainstorm a new way of searching ?
Back in 90’s, we used to find links though link directories clicking endless categories and subcategories to find the right links.
Then
alta-vista.com or
webcrawler.com built the first searchengine where we just type our chosen keywords and the SE presented us the right or wrong links.
I am fedup finding links this way now. 25yrs is enough! What about you ?
have you ever thought of of other ways ? New ways. Yes ? No ?
Are you not creative enough to find a better way ? You people are programmers! You do not need a business man to come up with a new solution. Now do you ?
Here is what I am driving at:
What Would You Like To See In Tomorrow’s 2023 SearchEngine ?