What is your favourite nonsense rhyme

i want

i want to hold on to the wind

i want to taste the stars

i want to build a big little house

and live my life on mars

to remove the weight beneath my feet

and forget the people i will never meet

i want to text a blind man

and then outgrow my skin

i want to eat and grow so fat

that i look really thin

i want to travel somewhere nice

and then ignore the views

to decide what i will do tomorrow

after seeing it on the news

i want to hear the sound

of an empty room

to sweep the floor without a broom

i want to sing a song that has no words

that no one ever hears

and then hear that it is really good

from a man that has no ears

now i want to end this poem