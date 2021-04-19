What is your favourite nonsense rhyme

“There was a man from Darjeeling,

Who boarded a bus bound for Ealing,

It said on the door,

Please don’t spit on the floor,

So he stood up and spat on the ceiling.”

… … … … … … …

"Said Hamlet to Ophelia,

I’ll draw a sketch of thee,

What kind of pencil shall I use?

2B or not 2B? "

Spike Milligan - 16 April 1918 - 27 February 2002

coothead